Family That Lost House In Gas Natural Explosion Sues Utility

A Massachusetts family whose house was destroyed in a series of gas explosions and fires earlier this month has sued the utility that serviced their home.

A lawyer for the Figueroa family, of Lawrence, announced the negligence suit against Columbia Gas on Thursday. It did not specify an amount of damages.

The family consists of mother Omayra, and her three children, including a 21-year-old daughter who was in the house when it exploded on Sept. 13 and remains hospitalized. A family friend, 18-year-old Leonel Rondon, died when the chimney fell on his SUV in the driveway.

Their lawyer, Socrates de la Cruz, says the family remains in "deep pain."

He says "this tragedy was preventable and it should have been prevented."

A Columbia Gas spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

