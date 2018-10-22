Falling Into Place: Siena College Center For Academic Community Engagement

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.
Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.
This morning we focus on the Siena College Center for Academic Community Engagement. Director Allison Schultz and Associate Director Dr. Ruth Kassel join us.
Tags: