Falling Into Place: Siena College Center For Academic Community Engagement

By 2 hours ago

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we focus on the Siena College Center for Academic Community Engagement. Director Allison Schultz and Associate Director Dr. Ruth Kassel join us.

Falling Into Place: Capital District Women’s Employment And Resource Center

By Oct 1, 2018
WERC logo

This week featuring: Capital District Women's Employment and Resource Center which is celebrating 30 years of service this year. We are joined by Executive Director Elizabeth Miller Guthier.

This week featuring: Capital District Women’s Employment and Resource Center which is celebrating 30 years of service this year. We are joined by Executive Director Elizabeth Miller Guthier.

Falling Into Place: Colonie Senior Service Centers

By Sep 17, 2018
Colonie Senior Service Centers logo

This week we'll learn about Colonie Senior Service Centers from Executive Director of Colonie Senior Service Centers Diane Conroy-LaCivita and Director, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of the Capital Region Michael Snyder.

This week we’ll learn about Colonie Senior Service Centers from Executive Director of Colonie Senior Service Centers Diane Conroy-LaCivita and Director, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of the Capital Region Michael Snyder.

Falling Into Place: Family Promise Of The Capital Region

By Jun 25, 2018
Family Promise logo

This week we feature Family Promise of the Capital Region. We are joined by Executive Director of Family Promise of the Capital Region, Mary Giordano; and Chaplain of the Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas, Fr. Frank O'Connor. Fr. O'Connor founded Family Promise of the Capital Region and is currently vice-president of the board of directors.

This week we feature Family Promise of the Capital Region. We are joined by Executive Director of Family Promise of the Capital Region, Mary Giordano; and Chaplain of the Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas, Fr. Frank O’Connor. Fr. O’Connor founded Family Promise of the Capital Region and is currently vice-president of the board of directors.

Falling Into Place: Radix Ecological Sustainability Center

By Jun 11, 2018
Radix Ecological Sustainability Center logo

This morning we focus on the Radix Ecological Sustainability Center - a non-profit urban environmental education center located in the South End of Albany. On a one-acre city farm, they teach ecological literacy to area residents with demonstrations of sustainable tools and technologies including gardens, bioshelters, aquaponics, rainwater collection, composting, chickens, honeybees, and wind turbines. We are joined by co-founders Educational Director Scott Kellogg and Executive Director Stacy Pettigrew.

This morning we focus on the Radix Ecological Sustainability Center - a non-profit urban environmental education center located in the South End of Albany. On a one-acre city farm, they teach ecological literacy to area residents with demonstrations of sustainable tools and technologies including gardens, bioshelters, aquaponics, rainwater collection, composting, chickens, honeybees, and wind turbines. We are joined by co-founders Educational Director Scott Kellogg and Executive Director Stacy Pettigrew.