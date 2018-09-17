Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Falling Into Place: Colonie Senior Service Centers

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we’ll learn about Colonie Senior Service Centers from Executive Director of Colonie Senior Service Centers Diane Conroy-LaCivita and Director, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of the Capital Region Michael Snyder.

Related Content

Falling Into Place: Family Promise Of The Capital Region

By Jun 25, 2018
Family Promise logo

This week we feature Family Promise of the Capital Region. We are joined by Executive Director of Family Promise of the Capital Region, Mary Giordano; and Chaplain of the Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas, Fr. Frank O'Connor. Fr. O'Connor founded Family Promise of the Capital Region and is currently vice-president of the board of directors.

This week we feature Family Promise of the Capital Region. We are joined by Executive Director of Family Promise of the Capital Region, Mary Giordano; and Chaplain of the Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas, Fr. Frank O’Connor. Fr. O’Connor founded Family Promise of the Capital Region and is currently vice-president of the board of directors.

Falling Into Place: Radix Ecological Sustainability Center

By Jun 11, 2018
Radix Ecological Sustainability Center logo

This morning we focus on the Radix Ecological Sustainability Center - a non-profit urban environmental education center located in the South End of Albany. On a one-acre city farm, they teach ecological literacy to area residents with demonstrations of sustainable tools and technologies including gardens, bioshelters, aquaponics, rainwater collection, composting, chickens, honeybees, and wind turbines. We are joined by co-founders Educational Director Scott Kellogg and Executive Director Stacy Pettigrew.

This morning we focus on the Radix Ecological Sustainability Center - a non-profit urban environmental education center located in the South End of Albany. On a one-acre city farm, they teach ecological literacy to area residents with demonstrations of sustainable tools and technologies including gardens, bioshelters, aquaponics, rainwater collection, composting, chickens, honeybees, and wind turbines. We are joined by co-founders Educational Director Scott Kellogg and Executive Director Stacy Pettigrew.

Falling Into Place: Albany Institute Of History & Art’s Education And Interpretive Programs

By May 29, 2018
Albany Institute of History & Art

Today we are learning about the Albany Institute of History & Art's Education and Interpretive programs. We are joined by Patrick Stenshorn, Director of Interpretive Programs and Aine Leader-Nagy, Director of Community Engagement.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

Today we are learning about the Albany Institute of History & Art’s Education and Interpretive programs. We are joined by Patrick Stenshorn, Director of Interpretive Programs and Aine Leader-Nagy, Director of Community Engagement.

Falling Into Place: Youth FX

By Apr 2, 2018
Youth FX logo

This week we focus on Youth FX in Albany which looks to empower young people by teaching them the technical and creative aspects of digital film making and media production. We are joined by Executive Director Bhawin Suchak.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus on Youth FX in Albany which looks to empower young people by teaching them the technical and creative aspects of digital film making and media production. We are joined by Executive Director Bhawin Suchak.