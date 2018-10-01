Falling Into Place: Capital District Women’s Employment And Resource Center

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of and fosters collaboration between not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise … see more progress.

This week featuring: Capital District Women’s Employment and Resource Center which is celebrating 30 years of service this year. We are joined by Executive Director Elizabeth Miller Guthier.