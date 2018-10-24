Exxon Calls New York Lawsuit Baseless, Political

Exxon Mobil is calling New York's lawsuit against the Texas energy giant tainted and meritless.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood says Exxon Mobil misled investors about the risks that climate change poses to its operations. She says Exxon courted investors such as the state's public pension funds with inaccurate information.

Spokesman Scott Silvestri said Wednesday Exxon Mobil looks forward to refuting the claims and getting the lawsuit dismissed.

Silvestri says the allegations are a product of political opportunism and closed-door lobbying by special interests.

New York's lawsuit comes less than three months after the Securities and Exchange Commission dropped an investigation into the Texas energy giant along the same lines.

