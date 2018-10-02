Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Examining The New North American Trade Deal

By 31 minutes ago

Credit wikimedia commons/public domain

The usually placid relations between the United States and Canada were a bit choppy recently as negotiators from both nations faced a deadline to reach a trade agreement to replace NAFTA, the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement which President Trump once called a job-killing disaster. The U.S. reached an agreement with Mexico weeks ago and with time running out also reached an agreement with Canada that must be ratified by Congress. 

Dr. Christopher Kirkey, director of the Center for the Study of Canada and Institute on Quebec Studies at the State University of New York Plattsburgh, spoke with WAMC’s Brian Shields about the new deal.

Gillibrand Calls On Administration To Protect Dairy In NAFTA Negotiations

By Sep 4, 2018
dairy cow
WAMC

New York’s junior U.S. senator is calling for assurances that the state’s dairy industry will be protected in any NAFTA renegotiation with Canada. In a conference call Tuesday, Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand said the president should reject any plan with unfair quotas and tariffs or that prevents producers from selling milk products in Canada.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Aug 28, 2018
WAMC

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the live Berkshire D.A. Democratic primary debate today at the Fitzpatrick in Stockbridge, Mass. Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on NAFTA talks between the U.S. and Mexico.

Bill Owens: Is Trade Another Misdirection?

By Bill Owens Aug 24, 2018

The answer to that question requires reading the latest tweet.  In terms of the two countries that have the most direct impact on the North Country, Canada and China, the game is still “on”. 

Quebec Delegate General Discusses Cross Border Trade and NAFTA Renegotiations

By Aug 23, 2018
Quebec Delegate General in New York Jean-Claude Lauzon
Quebec Government Office in New York

Trade between New York and the Canadian province of Quebec is crucial to the Empire State. For example, Quebec exports more than $6 billion in goods to New York, and in Clinton County alone more than 180 Quebec-based companies have a presence.
Quebec Delegate General in New York Jean-Claude Lauzon, the province’s top diplomat in the United States, recently visited some of the Quebec-based businesses operating in the Plattsburgh area and met with regional officials.  Lauzon also spent some time discussing the impacts of federally imposed tariffs and NAFTA renegotiations on cross-border trade.

Small Group Of Protesters Gather As Governors And Premiers Meet

By Aug 16, 2018
New England and eastern Canadian provincial flags
Pat Bradley/WAMC

A small group of protesters held signs and milled about the entry to the Stowe Mountain Lodge earlier this week as governors and premiers from around the Northeast met inside.