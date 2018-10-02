Examining The New North American Trade Deal

The usually placid relations between the United States and Canada were a bit choppy recently as negotiators from both nations faced a deadline to reach a trade agreement to replace NAFTA, the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement which President Trump once called a job-killing disaster. The U.S. reached an agreement with Mexico weeks ago and with time running out also reached an agreement with Canada that must be ratified by Congress.

Dr. Christopher Kirkey, director of the Center for the Study of Canada and Institute on Quebec Studies at the State University of New York Plattsburgh, spoke with WAMC’s Brian Shields about the new deal.