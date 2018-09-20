Ex-Aide To Gov. Andrew Cuomo Faces Sentencing For Corruption

By 1 hour ago
  • Picture of a judge's gavel
    bloomsberries/FLickr

A judge will decide whether a former top aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo receives leniency or a long prison sentence for his conviction on federal bribery and fraud charges.

Joseph Percoco is set for a Thursday sentencing in Manhattan federal court.

Prosecutors say he should serve well over five years in prison. His lawyers say he should get no more than two years.

Percoco was convicted in March. He was acquitted of extortion and a bribery count.

Prosecutors say Percoco and his family accepted more than $300,000 in bribes from companies that wanted to gain influence with the Cuomo administration.

Cuomo, a Democrat, wasn't accused of wrongdoing, but testimony presented an unflattering picture of the inner workings of his office.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Tags: 
Joseph Percoco

Related Content

Former Cuomo Aide Percoco Guilty Of Corruption

By Karen DeWitt Mar 13, 2018
Thurgood Marshall Federal Court House in lower Manhattan
Karen DeWitt

A federal jury found New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former top aide Joe Percoco guilty on three counts of bribery and conspiracy to commit honest service fraud, in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday.

Cuomo: Former Aide's Corrupt Acts Were An "Aberration"

By Mar 14, 2018
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday spoke publicly for the first time since his former closest aide was convicted of running two bribery schemes while working for the Democrat and managing Cuomo’s reelection campaign.