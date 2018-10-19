Related Program: 
Early Voting Is Back In Massachusetts For The 2018 Election

    Early voting starts in Massachusetts on Monday, Oct 22.

    This is the second time voters in Massachusetts will have the option to cast ballots in-person before Election Day.

    It was very popular the first time.  In 2016, almost a quarter of the state’s registered voters chose to vote early.

   WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the city of Springfield’s Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez.

    Early voting dates and locations for cities and towns in Massachusetts can be found on the Secretary of State's website.

