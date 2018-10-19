Early Voting Is Back In Massachusetts For The 2018 Election

Listen to the interview with Springfield Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez.

Early voting starts in Massachusetts on Monday, Oct 22.

This is the second time voters in Massachusetts will have the option to cast ballots in-person before Election Day.

It was very popular the first time. In 2016, almost a quarter of the state’s registered voters chose to vote early.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the city of Springfield’s Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez.

Early voting dates and locations for cities and towns in Massachusetts can be found on the Secretary of State's website.