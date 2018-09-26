Dr. Willie Parker At The Women's Leadership Circle Luncheon For Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood 9/27

Dr. Willie Parker Is a Christian reproductive justice advocate. Focusing on populations in need, Dr. Willie Parker travels primarily the Deep South providing abortions and other health services. His Book "Life's Work: A Moral Argument For Choice" focuses on violence against women, sexual assault, and reproductive rights and justice through advocacy and provision of contraceptive and abortion services.
Dr. Willie Parker will be speaking at the Women's Leadership Circle Luncheon for Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood, Thursday 9/27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Wolferts Roost Country Club .