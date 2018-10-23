Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

Related Program: 
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on yesterday's debate between the candidates for New York's 19th Congressional District.  Dr. Chartock also discusses the ongoing investigation into the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

