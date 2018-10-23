Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on yesterday's debate between the candidates for New York's 19th Congressional District. Dr. Chartock also discusses the ongoing investigation into the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
A Siena College poll released in late August had first-term Republican Congressman John Faso holding a 5-point lead over Democratic challenger Antonio Delgado in New York’s 19th Congressional district. In a new Siena poll out today, that lead has shrunk to one point.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses New York's 19th Congressional district and the debate being held by WAMC today at 1 p.m. Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on early voting as November's midterm elections get closer.