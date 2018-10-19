Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Alan Chartock 31 minutes ago
  • Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on President Donald Trump's rally in Montana Thursday. Dr. Chartock also discusses the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi.

Tags: 
morning commentary
Dr. Alan Chartock
President Donald Trump
Jamal Khashoggi