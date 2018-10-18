Related Program: 
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

  Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.  Dr. Chartock also discuesses the repercussions of Hurricane Michael in Florida.

morning commentary
Hurricane Michael
florida
Jamal Khashoggi
Dr. Alan Chartock