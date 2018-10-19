"A Door On The River: Poems" By Jessica Hornik

Jessica Hornik will be reading and signing "A Door on the River: Poems" at three events over the next few weeks. She will be at the Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany, New York tonight, at Russell Sage in Troy, New York on October 25, and she will participate in the Volume Reading Series at Spotty Dog Books and Ale in Hudson, New York on November 10.

In her first book, Hornik’s poems carry power rooted in nature, place, and family. "A Door on the River" marks the emergence of a beautiful, confident voice in the landscape of American poetry. Jessica Hornik was born in Albany and was raised in Clifton Park. She earned degrees from Cornell and New York University.