Diehl Says Warren Should End Reelection Bid After Admitting Interest In White House Run

The Republican challenging Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts has released the first TV ad of the campaign.

In the 30 second ad, Geoff Diehl, a state legislator who is an outspoken supporter of President Trump, said he is running to stop partisan gridlock in Washington.

In a press release touting the ad, Diehl renewed a call for Warren to quit her reelection campaign now that she has confirmed an interest in running for president.

Warren told a town hall audience in Holyoke over the weekend that she’d “take a hard look” at a White House run after next month’s midterm election.

Her campaign said she will not drop out of the race for Senate.

A WBUR/MassINC poll last week had Warren with a 27 point lead over her Republican challenger.