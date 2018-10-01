Diehl Says Warren Should End Reelection Bid After Admitting Interest In White House Run

Republican Geoff Diehl is seen at a campaign appearance in Springfield, MA in 2017. He is challenging Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren's bid for a second term.
Credit WAMC

The Republican challenging Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts has released the first TV ad of the campaign. 

In the 30 second ad,  Geoff Diehl, a state legislator who is an outspoken supporter of President Trump, said he is running to stop partisan gridlock in Washington.

   In a press release touting the ad, Diehl renewed a call for Warren to quit her reelection campaign now that she has confirmed an interest in running for president.

   Warren told a town hall audience in Holyoke over the weekend that she’d “take a hard look” at a White House run after next month’s midterm election.

   Her campaign said she will not drop out of the race for Senate.

   A WBUR/MassINC poll last week had Warren with a 27 point lead over her Republican challenger.