Demonstrators Gather At U.S. Capitol In Anticipation Of Kavanaugh's Confirmation

According to the office of Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, a seated roll call vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be held Saturday between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m. ET. At that point, Kavanaugh will almost certainly win confirmation to the Supreme Court.

But that near-certainty has not stopped anti-Kavanaugh protesters from gathering outside the U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court. NPR's Scott Detrow reports that as of around 1 p.m. ET Saturday, some protesters broke through barriers that had been set up in front of the U.S. Capitol and made it as far as the main plaza and steps, where police began to slowly remove people one by one. NPR's Shannon Van Sant reports that dozens were arrested on the steps.

The U.S. Capitol Police did not immediately respond to NPR's request for the number of arrests.

Van Sant says anti-Kavanaugh protesters, of which she has seen hundreds, far outnumber Kavanaugh's supporters in front of the Capitol, but that a small group of Kavanaugh supporters has shown up. And she says many of the demonstrators, regardless of their opinions about the Supreme Court nominee, share a common sentiment: They don't feel their voices are being heard.

Sophia Piper, a 16-year-old from Kavanaugh's hometown of Bethesda, Md., told Van Sant she chose to demonstrate against Kavanaugh's confirmation Saturday "in support of all survivors who have told their stories and been met with disbelief from their parents, law enforcement, any other adult in power in their lives."

Though she knows Kavanaugh's chances of confirmation are high, Piper feels optimistic. Seeing all the anti-Kavanaugh demonstrators, she says, makes her feel confident about the next generation and the upcoming midterm elections. "No matter what happens this afternoon, I am going to continue to support survivors," Piper says.

Jayme Zovko, a pro-Kavanaugh demonstrator from Pittsburgh, told Van Sant that she supports Kavanaugh because of his judicial record and her belief that "he'll be neutral in his decisions."

She wants to make clear, however, that her support of Kavanaugh does not mean she does not believe in the validity of the #MeToo movement. "Just because I support him does not mean I don't support that idea that women should be listened to," Zovko says. "But ... not all women are truthful. The #MeToo movement — it's an important movement ... but I don't believe Ford's claims."

Zovko says she believes the anti-Kavanaugh demonstrators have "good intentions."

"I'm heartened today," she adds. "We spoke to a gal who does not support Kavanaugh and had a good discussion with her, very respectful."

