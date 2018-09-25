Delaware County, NYC DEP Work To Improve Emergency Communications

There’s a plan to improve an emergency communications network in Delaware County.

The Delaware County Department of Emergency Services and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection on Monday announced an agreement to help improve emergency communications throughout the county by constructing a tower on city-owned property near Cannonsville Reservoir. The new infrastructure will be on Tower Lane in the Town of Tompkins, about 500 feet south of the existing fire tower. The work in Tompkins is part of a broader effort to upgrade the county’s emergency communications network by more than doubling the number of towers from seven to 15. The county expects the full network of new towers to be operable by spring 2019.