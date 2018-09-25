Delaware County, NYC DEP Work To Improve Emergency Communications

By Allison Dunne 46 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

There’s a plan to improve an emergency communications network in Delaware County.

The Delaware County Department of Emergency Services and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection on Monday announced an agreement to help improve emergency communications throughout the county by constructing a tower on city-owned property near Cannonsville Reservoir. The new infrastructure will be on Tower Lane in the Town of Tompkins, about 500 feet south of the existing fire tower. The work in Tompkins is part of a broader effort to upgrade the county’s emergency communications network by more than doubling the number of towers from seven to 15. The county expects the full network of new towers to be operable by spring 2019.

Tags: 
Delaware County
New York City Department of Environmental Protection
Fire Towers
emergency communications

Related Content

NYC DEP To Hold Public Hearings On Proposed Recreation Rules

By Allison Dunne Jul 24, 2018
Courtesy of NYC Department of Environmental Protection

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection has proposed updated watershed recreation rules, last changed in 2010. It is holding two public hearings in the Hudson Valley on the proposed rules, beginning Tuesday in Putnam County.

NYC DEP Plans Major Westchester Project

By Allison Dunne Jul 16, 2018
Courtesy of NYC Department of Environmental Protection

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection has announced plans for a major tunneling project in Westchester County. It will be New York City’s largest water-supply tunneling effort in Westchester since the 1940s.

NYC DEP Unveils Tool At Catskills Trail To Brush Off Invasive Species

By Allison Dunne Jul 16, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection has a new way to combat invasive species. The DEP installed a boot brush station at the foot of a trail in Delaware County. It is believed to be the first such station in the Catskills. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne was there for the ribbon cutting and community hike.

Schumer To FCC: Upgrade Wireless Emergency Alert System

By Sep 25, 2016
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Sen. Charles Schumer says wireless emergency alerts should include photos — that includes the one sent to millions of New Yorkers last week about a bombing suspect.