"Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel"

When a letter that was never meant to be seen by anyone other than its author draws anxious high school senior, Evan Hansen, into a family’s grief over the loss of their son, he is given the chance of a lifetime: to belong.

The stage musical, “Dear Evan Hansen,” was nominated for nine Tony Awards in 2017 - and won six, including Best New Musical. The popular and moving show continues to run on Broadway, the National Tour began just last week in Denver, Colorado, and today, Little Brown has published a novelization of the story of inclusion, perspective, family, young romance, and viral content.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are the songwriting team behind “Dear Evan Hansen.” They also wrote the songs and lyrics for “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” and the films “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman.” Playwright Steven Levenson wrote the book for “Dear Evan Hansen” - his latest play, “Days of Rage” begins previews off-Broadway at 2ndStage tonight. Levensen, Pasek, and Paul have entrusted actor, musician, and writer Val Emmich to pen the novel.