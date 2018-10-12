Cuomo Warns Of Voter Registration Scam In New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning New Yorkers about a voting registration scam reported in two upstate counties.

The Democrat's office says residents in Chemung and Steuben counties have received calls and text messages from someone offering to register them over the phone if they provide personal information. The calls come from a number in the 607 area code.

New York doesn't allow voter registration by phone, and officials say anyone receiving similar calls should report them immediately.

October 12 is the last day to register to vote in the November election.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers interested in registering to vote to use the state's registration website.

