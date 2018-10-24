Cuomo Says Suspicious Mailing At His Office Not A Threat

Governor Andrew Cuomo now says a suspicious device was mailed to his offices in New York City, but was not part of the spate of bombs or bomb-like devices delivered Wednesday to the homes of former Presidents Clinton and Obama, and CNN.

A spokesman for Cuomo, Rich Azzopardi, says the package sent to his office turned out to be computer files on the white nationalist group, The Proud Boys, who recently appeared at New York’s Metropolitan Republican club. The mailing is not related to the other apparent pipe bombs sent to six other locations.

Cuomo, along with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, appeared at a news conference Wednesday afternoon and called the mailings an act of terror. They urged New Yorkers to go about their business, and not to give in to fears created by what Cuomo called “terrorist thugs.”

“Terrorism only works if you let it work,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio did not mention President Trump by name or his recent rhetoric at political rallies, but say all politicians need to refrain from language that incites violence, and that needs to start at the top.