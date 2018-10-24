Cuomo Confirms Office Received Suspicious Device

By 1 minute ago
  • File photo: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
    File photo: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Governor Andrew Cuomo confirms that a suspicious device was mailed to his offices in New York City, one of several bombs or bomb-like devices delivered Wednesday to the homes of former Presidents Clinton and Obama, and CNN.

Cuomo confirmed at a press conference Wednesday on the apparent pipe bomb sent to CNN that his office has also been targeted.

“A device has been sent to my office in Manhattan, which were just informed about,” Cuomo said. “And that device is also being handled.”

Cuomo, along with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, urged New Yorkers to go about their business, and not to give in to fears created by what he called “terrorist thugs.”

“Terrorism only works if you let it work,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio did not mention President Trump by name or his recent rhetoric at political rallies, but say all politicians need to refrain from language that incites violence, and that needs to start at the top.

Tags: 
Pipe bomb
New York Governer Andrew Cuomo

Related Content

Governor Cuomo Announces Final Phase Of Broadband Program

By Feb 1, 2018
Governor Andrew Cuomo announces broadband funding in Plattsburgh
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Governor Andrew Cuomo wants New York to be the first state to offer 100 percent broadband.  Phase Three to complete the goal is beginning, and the governor was in Plattsburgh Wednesday to announce that the North Country will receive substantial funding to fill in coverage gaps.

Cuomo, Clinton Open The Mario Cuomo Bridge's Second Span

By Allison Dunne Sep 7, 2018
Courtesy of the office of NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo

UPDATE 9/8/18:  Authorities have delayed the opening of the second span of the Mario Cuomo Bridge, reportedly prompted by fears that the old Tappan Zee Bridge was in danger of collapse. Boat traffic was halted beneath the span.

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll issued a statement Saturday morning:

"In continued disassembly of the old Tappan Zee Bridge last night, a potentially dangerous situation developed where a piece of the old bridge has become destabilized and could fall. Given its proximity to the new completed span, out of an abundance of caution, motorists will remain in the current traffic configuration until a thorough evaluation by Tappan Zee Constructors is complete."