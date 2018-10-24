Cuomo Confirms Office Received Suspicious Device

Governor Andrew Cuomo confirms that a suspicious device was mailed to his offices in New York City, one of several bombs or bomb-like devices delivered Wednesday to the homes of former Presidents Clinton and Obama, and CNN.

Cuomo confirmed at a press conference Wednesday on the apparent pipe bomb sent to CNN that his office has also been targeted.

“A device has been sent to my office in Manhattan, which were just informed about,” Cuomo said. “And that device is also being handled.”

Cuomo, along with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, urged New Yorkers to go about their business, and not to give in to fears created by what he called “terrorist thugs.”

“Terrorism only works if you let it work,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio did not mention President Trump by name or his recent rhetoric at political rallies, but say all politicians need to refrain from language that incites violence, and that needs to start at the top.