Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.
Seen: Bad Times at the El Royale
Upcoming:
Field of Dreams
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Thursday 10/18, 7 PM
An Evening with Kathy Mattea
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Thursday 10/18, 7:30 PM
2018 Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region
Flow: Works by Alumni Artists from Mohawk Hudson Exhibitions 2009-17
University Art Museum, UAlbany, Albany, receptions Friday 10/19, 5-8 PM (through Dec. 8)
Chandler Travis Three-O, Kami Lyle
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Friday 10/19, 8 PM
Ballet Hispanico
The Egg, Albany, Friday 10/19, 8 PM
Anders Parker and Cloud Barge
The Low Beat, Albany, Friday 10/19, 8 PM
Holly Near CD Release Show (“Holly Near 2018”)
The Eighth Step at Capital Rep, Albany, Saturday 10/20, 7:30 PM
Emo Phillips & Guests
Comedy Works, Saratoga Springs, Saturday 10/20, 7:30 & 9:30 PM
Shareef Keyes & The Groove
MASS MoCA, Club B10, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 10/20, 8 PM
New movies: "Halloween", "The Hate U Give", "The Sisters Brothers", "The Old Man and the Gun", "Free Solo"