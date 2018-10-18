Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: Bad Times at the El Royale

Upcoming:

Field of Dreams

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Thursday 10/18, 7 PM

An Evening with Kathy Mattea

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Thursday 10/18, 7:30 PM

2018 Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region

Flow: Works by Alumni Artists from Mohawk Hudson Exhibitions 2009-17

University Art Museum, UAlbany, Albany, receptions Friday 10/19, 5-8 PM (through Dec. 8)

Chandler Travis Three-O, Kami Lyle

Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Friday 10/19, 8 PM

Ballet Hispanico

The Egg, Albany, Friday 10/19, 8 PM

Anders Parker and Cloud Barge

The Low Beat, Albany, Friday 10/19, 8 PM

Holly Near CD Release Show (“Holly Near 2018”)

The Eighth Step at Capital Rep, Albany, Saturday 10/20, 7:30 PM

Emo Phillips & Guests

Comedy Works, Saratoga Springs, Saturday 10/20, 7:30 & 9:30 PM

Shareef Keyes & The Groove

MASS MoCA, Club B10, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 10/20, 8 PM

New movies: "Halloween", "The Hate U Give", "The Sisters Brothers", "The Old Man and the Gun", "Free Solo"