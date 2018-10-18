Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: Bad Times at the El Royale

Upcoming:

Field of Dreams
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Thursday 10/18, 7 PM

An Evening with Kathy Mattea
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Thursday 10/18, 7:30 PM

2018 Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region
Flow: Works by Alumni Artists from Mohawk Hudson Exhibitions 2009-17
University Art Museum, UAlbany, Albany, receptions Friday 10/19, 5-8 PM (through Dec. 8)

Chandler Travis Three-O, Kami Lyle
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Friday 10/19, 8 PM

Ballet Hispanico
The Egg, Albany, Friday 10/19, 8 PM

Anders Parker and Cloud Barge
The Low Beat, Albany, Friday 10/19, 8 PM

Holly Near CD Release Show (“Holly Near 2018”)
The Eighth Step at Capital Rep, Albany, Saturday 10/20, 7:30 PM

Emo Phillips & Guests
Comedy Works, Saratoga Springs, Saturday 10/20, 7:30 & 9:30 PM

Shareef Keyes & The Groove
MASS MoCA, Club B10, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 10/20, 8 PM

New movies: "Halloween", "The Hate U Give", "The Sisters Brothers", "The Old Man and the Gun", "Free Solo"

