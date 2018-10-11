Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: A Star Is Born

Upcoming:

Formosa Quartet

Concert Hall (Haydn), Studio 1-Goodman (Bartok), Studio 2 (Bach), Theater (Shih-Hui Chen), Concert Hall (Lei Liang)

EMPAC, RPI, Troy, Thursday 10/11, 7 PM

Pauly Shore

Funny Bone Comedy Club, Crossgates Mall, Guilderland, Thursday 10/11, 7:30 PM

Paul Taylor Dance Company (performing Cloven Kingdom, Company B, Concertiana)

The Egg, Albany, Friday 10/12, 8 PM

Jeewon Park (piano), Edward Aaron (cello), Colin Jacobsen (violin), Nicholas Cords (viola)

music of Mozart, Mendelssohn, Arvo Part & Giya Kancheli

Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, Mass., Friday 10/12, 7:30 PM

The Feelies

Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Friday 10/12, 9 PM

Albany Symphony Orchestra’s Opening Night: Ride of the Valkyries

with violinist Stefan Jackiw and Sandbox Percussion; selections from Grand Opera, premiere of

Viet Cuong’s Re(new)al (orchestral version), and Brahms’ Violin Concerto

Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday 10/13, 7 PM

Walt Michael & Company

Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 10/14, 7 PM

Modest Mouse

Palace Theatre, Albany, Sunday 10/14, 8 PM

Phish

Times Union Center, Albany, Tuesday-Wednesday 10/16-17, 7 PM

New movies: Bad Times at the El Royale, First Man, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, Colette