Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

By 1 hour ago

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen:Sweetheart of the Rodeo at the Egg; Juliet, Naked

Upcoming:

  • Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company - University at Albany Performing Arts Center, Albany, Thursday 9/20, 7:30 PM
  • Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii - music of Part, Chopin, Tchaikovsky Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Friday 9/21, 7:30 PM
  • The Royale - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, opens Friday 9/21 at 8 PM, through October 14th
  • LarkFest (bands include, The Age, JB & the Victory Soul Orch., MIRK, Stellar Young) - Lark Street, Albany, Saturday 9/22 from 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM
  • Phil Ochs Song Night: Tribute to Magpie - The Eighth Step at Proctors, Schenectady, Saturday 9/22, 7:30 PM
  • Black Uhuru - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Saturday 9/22, 9 PM
  • Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Neil Young - (performers include Willie Nelson & Family, Neil Young and the Promise of the Real, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nights Sweats, Particle Kid) - Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 9/23, 2:30 PM
  • Lewis Black: The Joke’s on US Tour - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Sunday 9/23, 7 PM
  • Celtic Thunder: Celtic Thunder X - Palace Theatre, Albany, Sunday 9/23, 8 PM
  • Park Jiha: Communion - EMPAC Theater, RPI, Troy, Tuesday 9/25, 7:30 PM

New movies: Fahrenheit 11/9, Assassination Nation, The House With a Clock in Its Walls

Tags: 
shawn stone
concert
local event
movies

Related Content

Live Music @ Opalka Presents John Vanderslice: Living Room Tour 9/29

By Sep 19, 2018
John Vanderslice - Living Room Tour 2018 poster

Live Music @ Opalka presents John Vanderslice on Saturday, September 29 at 8 p.m. Located on the Sage College of Albany campus, the live-acoustic set is part of Vanderslice's Living Room Tour, a house and small venue tour that the California-based musician is on this late summer into the fall. The tour is facilitated by Undertow Music.

Vanderslice is a singer-songwriter, record producer, and recording engineer and is the owner and founder of Tiny Telephone, an analog recording studio with locations in San Francisco Mission District and North Oakland.

In Memoriam - Broadway Star Marin Mazzie

By Jul 29, 2011
Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley

Four-time Tony Award nominee and Theatre Hall of Fame inductee Marin Mazzie died this week after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 57. 

A star on and off the stage, Mazzie often performed on Broadway, around the country, and often in the Berkshires. She and her husband, Jason Danieley, have been featured on The Roundtable several times over the years and are dear friends to us at WAMC. We add our voices to the outpouring of sadness and support.

In this archival interview from 2011, we spoke with Marin and Jason in advance of their bringing their cabaret concert, He Said/She Said, to The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington.

Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

By Aug 30, 2018
Movie Poster Juliet, Naked

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Upcoming: Dom Flemons “Black Cowboy Tour” - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Thursday 8/30, 7 PM

"Mean Girls" - GE Theatre at Proctors, Schenectady, Friday 8/31, 7 PM

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy “Visions from Cape Breton & Beyond” - The Egg, Albany, Friday 8/31, 7:30 PM

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles - MASS MoCA, Courtyard C or Hunter Center, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 9/1, 8 PM

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life - Tanglewood, Lenox, Mass., Sunday 9/2, 2:30 PM

Trio Solisti (Haydn, Dvorak, Chausson) - Maverick Concerts, Woodstock, Sunday 9/2, 4 PM

Michelle Wolf - Funny Bone Comedy Club, Guilderland, Sunday 9/2, 9:45 PM

Chapel - The Hollow Bar + Kitchen, Albany, Tuesday 9/4, 8 PM

New movies: "Juliet, Naked;" "The Bookshop;" "Kin;" "Searching"