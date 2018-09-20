Cultural Commentary From Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen:Sweetheart of the Rodeo at the Egg; Juliet, Naked

Upcoming:

Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company - University at Albany Performing Arts Center, Albany, Thursday 9/20, 7:30 PM

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii - music of Part, Chopin, Tchaikovsky Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Friday 9/21, 7:30 PM

The Royale - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, opens Friday 9/21 at 8 PM, through October 14th

LarkFest (bands include, The Age, JB & the Victory Soul Orch., MIRK, Stellar Young) - Lark Street, Albany, Saturday 9/22 from 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM

Phil Ochs Song Night: Tribute to Magpie - The Eighth Step at Proctors, Schenectady, Saturday 9/22, 7:30 PM

Black Uhuru - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Saturday 9/22, 9 PM

Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Neil Young - (performers include Willie Nelson & Family, Neil Young and the Promise of the Real, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nights Sweats, Particle Kid) - Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 9/23, 2:30 PM

Lewis Black: The Joke’s on US Tour - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Sunday 9/23, 7 PM

Celtic Thunder: Celtic Thunder X - Palace Theatre, Albany, Sunday 9/23, 8 PM

Park Jiha: Communion - EMPAC Theater, RPI, Troy, Tuesday 9/25, 7:30 PM

New movies: Fahrenheit 11/9, Assassination Nation, The House With a Clock in Its Walls