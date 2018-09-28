Crews Begin Repair Work On Historic Building

Construction crews have begun repairs on one of the most photographed buildings in Vermont.

The lantern, spire and weather vane have been taken down from the Strafford Town House for major repairs for the first time since the 1970s.

Valley News reports that Strafford officials say contractors will convert the lantern's roof from cedar to metal shingles and re-gild the weather vane among other repairs.

The Town House Advisory Group is funding the $107,000 project.

Strafford Town House has hosted meetings and other functions for more than 200 years. It is a popular wedding venue, and it is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The repairs are expected to take five weeks.

