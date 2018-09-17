Court Rules Neal Can Appear On The Ballot In NY-19

By Allison Dunne 3 hours ago

Actor Diane Neal will be on the November ballot as an independent candidate in New York’s 19th Congressional District. This comes after she has won a court appeal over her petition signatures.

The New York state Board of Elections last month rejected more than 1,800 of the greater than 4,100 signatures on Neal's petition to get on the ballot. On Monday, the state Supreme Court Appellate Division ruled in Neal's favor in her challenge of the decision. Democrat Antonio Delgado and the Green Party’s Steven Greenfield are challenging freshman Republican Congressman John Faso in the sprawling 11-county swing district. Neal portrayed Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak on "Law and Order: SVU." The political newcomer lives in Hurley, in Ulster County.

GOP Attacks NY-19 Democratic Candidate Over Former Rap Career

By Allison Dunne Jul 20, 2018

The former hip-hop career of the Democratic candidate in New York’s 19th congressional district is being targeted by Republicans. An attack ad focuses on Antonio Delgado’s lyrics, and The New York Times published an editorial accusing Congressman John Faso of race-baiting.

Antonio Delgado Declares Victory In NY-19 Democratic Primary

By Allison Dunne Jun 27, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Antonio Delgado emerged the winner from a field of seven Democrats in New York’s closely-watched 19th House District primary. He’ll face freshman incumbent Republican John Faso in November.

NY-19 Democratic Voters Go To The Polls To Select A John Faso Opponent

By Allison Dunne Jun 26, 2018
NY-19 Democratic hopefuls at WAMC's debate in May.
Patrick Garrett

Several candidates in some of New York’s closely watched congressional races are vying for the chance to unseat incumbents today. There are competitive primaries in northern New York’s 21st District, on Staten Island, and in the Rochester area. In the 19th District, voters will select one of seven Democrats in a race garnering national attention.

Voters To Choose Among Seven Democrats In NY-19

By Jun 26, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The federal primary elections are Tuesday and voters in one of New York’s congressional districts will select one of seven Democrats in a race garnering national attention.

NY-19 Democratic Candidates Weigh In One Week Before The Primary

By Allison Dunne Jun 19, 2018
NY-19 Democratic hopefuls at WAMC's debate in May.
Patrick Garrett

One week from Tuesday, Democratic voters in New York’s 19th House district will send one of seven primary candidates to face Republican Congressman John Faso in November. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne checked in with all seven to find out their plans and sentiments in the final days.