Court Rules Neal Can Appear On The Ballot In NY-19

Actor Diane Neal will be on the November ballot as an independent candidate in New York’s 19th Congressional District. This comes after she has won a court appeal over her petition signatures.

The New York state Board of Elections last month rejected more than 1,800 of the greater than 4,100 signatures on Neal's petition to get on the ballot. On Monday, the state Supreme Court Appellate Division ruled in Neal's favor in her challenge of the decision. Democrat Antonio Delgado and the Green Party’s Steven Greenfield are challenging freshman Republican Congressman John Faso in the sprawling 11-county swing district. Neal portrayed Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak on "Law and Order: SVU." The political newcomer lives in Hurley, in Ulster County.

© WAMC and The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.