County Unveils Electric Vehicle Fleet, Charging Stations

By 1 minute ago
  • nd other officials with new electric cars at Albany TU Center.
    Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and other officials with new electric cars at Albany TU Center.
    Albany County Executive's Office

Albany County has broadened its effort to become the "greenest" in New York.

Officials gathered Friday at the Times Union Center in downtown Albany to unveil a fleet of four state-of-the-art, fully electric vehicles for municipal use along with Level 2 charging stations for municipal and public use, funded by a $250,000 grant from NYSERDA.

The stations were installed on the first floor of the TU Center Parking Garage and additional stations for public use are located on the second and third floors with designated parking spaces and free charging for up to one year.

Tags: 
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy
NYSERDA

Related Content

New York State Announces Plans For $128M Volkswagen Settlement

By Sep 6, 2018
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

The Cuomo administration says New York will use its share of the settlement in the Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal to boost the state's clean transportation initiatives.

Ride A Bike, Take A Hike, Pick Up A Book

By Sep 5, 2018
Mary Rozak

A new amenity has popped up along a popular Capital Region recreational trail.