County Unveils Electric Vehicle Fleet, Charging Stations

Albany County has broadened its effort to become the "greenest" in New York.

Officials gathered Friday at the Times Union Center in downtown Albany to unveil a fleet of four state-of-the-art, fully electric vehicles for municipal use along with Level 2 charging stations for municipal and public use, funded by a $250,000 grant from NYSERDA.

The stations were installed on the first floor of the TU Center Parking Garage and additional stations for public use are located on the second and third floors with designated parking spaces and free charging for up to one year.