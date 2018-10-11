Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Columbia Gas Streamlines Repair Efforts In Merrimack Valley

By 29 minutes ago

Credit WBUR

Hoping to get natural gas service restored to several communities north of Boston before cold weather sets in, a utility company has announced a streamlined repair process. 

Crews working for Columbia Gas Company of Massachusetts will need to do repairs in at least 350 homes a day in order to meet the goal to restore gas service to an estimated 10,000 buildings in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover by November 19th.

Before the gas can be turned on, the damaged underground pipeline system has to be replaced and gas lines and appliances in individual homes and businesses must be assessed, repaired or replaced, and inspected for safety.

In a conference call with reporters, Chief Recovery Officer Joe Albanese said it is has been a “massive task” to procure the materials and appliances and hire tradespeople to do the work.

" We know that when we get our out pace that we're going to need to, we're planning to, put in place 350-400 house-ready units per day.  And we need to get that that point in the next week, week-and-a-half," said Albanese.

An over-pressurization of gas lines operated by Columbia Gas led to a series of explosions and fires in the greater Lawrence area on Sept. 13th.   One man died and two dozen people were injured. What caused the over-pressurized gas lines remains under investigation.

Columbia gas has hired 3,000 temporary workers including pipefitters and plumbers as part of the gas restoration effort.

Albanese said the so-called “house-ready” process will be synchronized with the “gas-ready” work of replacing the pipelines in the streets.

An interactive map was launched this week on the gas company’s website so customers can track the restoration projects in their neighborhoods.

"We think we've put together a plan that will be easy for residents to check in with and understand what to expect when we arrive at their homes," said Albanese.

Of the estimated 700 businesses impacted by the disaster, priority for restoration work is being given to those that have “an impact on human needs,” according to Columbia Gas Restoration Officer Pablo Vegas.

"Whether it be emergency response organizations, schools, food services, daycare, busineses of those nature, we are working to find a way to get them their gas service more quickly, while continuing to work on all the other residents and businesses that need suport too," explained Vegas.

He said the company’s claims adjusters will work with customers to provide restitution.

" We know that all eyes are on us and we're holding outselves accountable for this," said Vegas. " We're going to do whatever's needed to regain our customer's trust and we'll be here to support them."

Following the disaster, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities announced plans to hire an outside evaluator to assess the state’s entire natural gas pipeline infrastructure.

The DPU ordered a moratorium on all but non-emergency work by National Grid after a gas line over-pressurization incident in eastern Massachusetts this week.

In late June, National Grid locked out more than 1,200 gas workers in a contract dispute.  Their unions claim the replacement workers have committed numerous safety violations at job sites.

Tags: 
Merrimack Valley gas explosions
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts
Gas Pipeline
massachusetts department of public utilities

Related Content

Protests Of Gas Pipeline Project Follow Merrimack Valley Disaster

By Oct 5, 2018
WesternMassNews

   In the wake of gas explosions and fires in the Merrimack Valley, the safety of natural gas infrastructure across Massachusetts is being questioned. Activists are challenging plans to expand gas pipelines.

Family That Lost House In Gas Natural Explosion Sues Utility

By Sep 28, 2018
WikiMedia Commons

A Massachusetts family whose house was destroyed in a series of gas explosions and fires earlier this month has sued the utility that serviced their home.

Utility Says It Is Repairing Gas Leaks That Harm The Atmosphere

By Aug 16, 2017

  

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts says it has begun repairs on over 200 gas leaks throughout its service area in western Massachusetts.  The utility is fixing leaks that can harm the atmosphere.

Regulators Probe Whether Gas Pipeline Buried Deep Enough

By Jul 15, 2017
Vermont Gas logo
Vermont Gas

Vermont regulators are investigating whether Vermont Gas Systems failed to bury its new gas pipeline that runs from Colchester to Middlebury deep enough in New Haven.