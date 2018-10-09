Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Climate Change 10/9/18

Credit Public Domain / NASA

Today on Vox Pop, we discuss climate change with climate scientist Dr. Mathias Vuille of the University at Albany and former Exxon Mobil executive Lou Allstadt. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

