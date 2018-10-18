Clearwater Commemorates An Anniversary

By Allison Dunne 35 minutes ago
  • Clearwater founder Pete Seeger singing at Clearwater's Keel Laying Ceremony on October 18,1968.
    Clearwater founder Pete Seeger singing at Clearwater's Keel Laying Ceremony on October 18,1968.

Thursday, October 18 marks the 50th anniversary of the keel laying ceremony of the sloop Clearwater.

The keel laying ceremony for America’s environmental flagship took place at the Harvey Gamage Shipyard in South Bristol, Maine, where the sloop replica was built and launched seven months later. Toshi Seeger had anointed the keel with Hudson River water. The keel of a ship is the “backbone” around which the hull is built. Laying the keel marks the official start of construction of a vessel. Clearwater will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the launching of the sloop throughout the 2019 sailing season, and will be curating an exhibit entitled “Rescuing the River: Over 50 Years of Environmental Activism on the Hudson.” It will be on display at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston for two years starting on Earth Day in April.

Clearwater
Sloop Clearwater

For over 45 years, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, Inc., founded by Pete Seeger, has been at the forefront of the environmental movement as champion of the Hudson River, working to pass landmark legislation like the Clean Water Act, and providing innovative educational programs, environmental advocacy, and musical celebrations, including the renowned annual Clearwater Festival, to inspire, educate, and activate millions of people.

Clearwater will honor former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Judith Enck at the organization’s Third Annual Spirit of the Hudson Gala on Sunday, February 11 at The Garrison in Garrison, NY.  Enck will be given Clearwater’s "Spirit of the Hudson Award" for her longtime service to the environment.

Judith joins us along with Manna Jo Greene, Environmental Action Director for Clearwater. 

