Clearwater Commemorates An Anniversary

For over 45 years, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, Inc., founded by Pete Seeger, has been at the forefront of the environmental movement as champion of the Hudson River, working to pass landmark legislation like the Clean Water Act, and providing innovative educational programs, environmental advocacy, and musical celebrations, including the renowned annual Clearwater Festival, to inspire, educate, and activate millions of people.

Clearwater will honor former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Judith Enck at the organization’s Third Annual Spirit of the Hudson Gala on Sunday, February 11 at The Garrison in Garrison, NY. Enck will be given Clearwater’s "Spirit of the Hudson Award" for her longtime service to the environment.

Judith joins us along with Manna Jo Greene, Environmental Action Director for Clearwater.