Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Christian McBride Talks Jazz, Playing With Paul McCartney Before Pittsfield Show

By 44 minutes ago
  • Bassist Christian McBride.
    Bassist Christian McBride.
    Christian McBride / https://www.facebook.com/officialchristianmcbride/

Bassist Christian McBride is one of the leading lights of American jazz. A teen prodigy, he came up through the New York scene of the late 80’s and 90’s alongside peers like Joshua Redman, Roy Hargrove, and Benny Green after studying at Juilliard. So far, he’s won six Grammys and appeared on more than 300 recordings. He also hosts the radio show Jazz Night In America- which airs on WAMC HD2 Sundays at 9pm- and is the artistic director of the Newport Jazz Festival. On Saturday, October 13th, McBride headlines the Pittsfield CityJAZZ Festival at the Colonial Theater. McBride spoke with WAMC about the band he’s bringing with him: Christian McBride’s New Jawn.

Here's the full conversation with McBride, which covers his experience playing with artists like John Zorn and Pat Metheny and what it was like to learn from his heroes while still a teen:

Tags: 
christian mcbride
Jazz

Related Content

Ellis Marsalis At Tanglewood On 9/1

By Aug 31, 2018
Ellis Marsalis
ellismarsalis.com

Internationally acclaimed trumpeter, composer, bandleader, and educator Wynton Marsalis brings the Wynton Marsalis Quintet to the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts on Saturday, September 1, at 7 p.m., as part of the closing weekend of the 2018 Tanglewood season.

The concert will also include a very special guest performance by the Ellis Marsalis Quintet, featuring the patriarch of the Marsalis family, New Orleans-based modern jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis. As a leading educator at several universities, Ellis Marsalis has influenced the careers of countless musicians, including his four musician sons: Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo, and Jason.

Ellis Marsalis joins us.

Harry Connick Jr. Celebrates New Orleans At Tanglewood 6/23

By Jun 21, 2018
Harry Connick Jr.
Gavin Bond

Harry Connick Jr.'s career has exemplified excellence across multiple platforms in the entertainment world. He has received Grammy and Emmy awards as well as Tony nominations for his live and recorded musical performances, his achievements in film and television and his appearances on Broadway as both an actor and a composer.

The foundation of Connick's art is the music of his native New Orleans, where he began performing as a pianist and vocalist at the age of 5 and he will bring his New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration Tour to Tanglewood in Lenox, MA on Saturday, June 23.

Jon Batiste With The Dap Kings At Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival

By Jun 18, 2018
Jon Batiste
Sasha Isreal

On Sunday, June 24th Jon Batiste will perform with The Dap-Kings at the Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival at SPAC.

Batiste was born into a musical family in Louisiana, he studied at Julliard, attended the Skidmore Jazz Institute, his band, Stay Human, is the house band for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert -- and he’s the Co-Artistic Director at-large for the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.

Passing The Torch Through The Arts World Premiere "Fragile Explosion: Nina Simone"

By May 9, 2018
Artwork for "Fragile Explosion: Nina Simone"

"Fragile Explosion: Nina Simone" is a world premiere production by Passing the Torch Through the Arts.

Nina Simone, known as The High Priestess of Soul, was a pop star and celebrity in the 1960s. Her career was up-ended because of her key role in the Civil Rights movement. “Fragile Explosion” follows Simone from her beginnings in North Carolina to international stardom, through successes and personal failures, and through her struggle with and triumph over mental illness.