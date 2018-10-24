Charter Review Forum Held In Saratoga Springs

A public forum focused on a new city charter for the City of Saratoga Springs showcased the ongoing division within the community, a year after a previous charter change effort fell 10 votes short.

Saratoga Springs City Attorney and 2018 Charter Review Commission Chair Vince DeLeonardis appeared at the forum at the Saratoga Springs Public Library Tuesday evening.

DeLeonardis presented the 2018 City Charter, which goes before voters on Election Day. The document would preserve the city’s existing form of government, while making some tweaks with a goal of creating efficiencies. A separate ballot question would expand the council from five to seven members.

DeLeonardis detailed the current document, but also addressed a critical letter sent by several members of the 2017 Charter Review Commission.

“There are certain members of last year’s Charter Review Commission who are opposing this year’s referendum. Now, it is not the opposition which is bothersome, because anyone is entitled to take a position either in favor or against our proposal. What is bothersome, though, is that they are misinforming the public,” said DeLeonardis.

Last year’s failed charter would have changed the makeup of city government from the commission style to a council-manager form. Currently, five department heads also serve as legislators alongside the mayor on the city council.

In their letter, members of the 2017 Commission criticized several proposals in the 2018 Charter.

Bob Turner, who chaired the 2017 Commission, took issue with a change that would require appointments by department heads to be approved by the city council.

“Under this proposed system, it’s in essence, the majority of the city council who approves it. Sure, the mayor can appoint, but it’s going to come down to what the majority of the city council – so I think that’s bad for accountability but I also think it’s going to create real troubles when it comes to how the city functions on a day-to-day basis,” said Turner.

That concern was echoed by Barbara Thomas, another former 2017 Charter Review Commission member who did not sign the letter.

“So I’m wondering if all appointments, such as deputies, would need to be approved by the whole city council of whatever composition it is, or is it really that we’re just taking power away from the mayor,” asked Thomas.

“I can tell you that deputy appointments are still within the discretion of the appointing authorities, so all the commissioners and the mayor will make those. With regard to other appointments, for example, the city attorney, for one, members of the land-use boards for other, the mayor still makes the appointment to those positions but they are going to be based on the advice and consent of Council,” said DeLeonardis.

DeLeonardis characterized it as hypocritical for members of the 2017 Charter Review Commission to claim the 2018 document would create a “weak ceremonial mayor” when the 2017 Charter would have placed a city manager in charge of day-to-day operations.

Some, including resident Lori Dawson, had concerns about the 2018 Commission, which is made up of the city’s commissioners — excluding Mayor Meg Kelly, the commissioner’s deputies, and the city attorney, who is appointed by the mayor.

“It lacks the same transparency of having citizens on the Commission who would have a different point-of-view, frankly, than people who are within the government only,” said Dawson.

Mike Sharp, Deputy Commissioner of Finance and 2018 Charter Review Commission member, said the 2018 Commission benefited from having members on both sides of the last charter debate. He also said the process was transparent.

“Every meeting we had was an open meeting. We took public comment before and after. We had multiple forums,” said Sharp.

Another criticism: that two additional at-large city councilors without administrative duties could potentially be treated as “second-class” councilors.

Voters will decide Nov. 6th. To read the proposed charter and response to criticisms brought by the 2017 Commission, visit:

http://www.saratoga-springs.org/DocumentCenter/Index/503