Caroga Arts Collective To Present Plans For Sherman's Purchase

An arts organization that has brought summertime music to the former Sherman’s amusement park in the Southern Adirondack community of Caroga Lake is seeking to purchase the aging property, which is currently owned by the town.

Tonight at 7 p.m, the Caroga Arts Collective, the organization that oversees the Caroga Lake Music Festival, will hold an informational meeting at Caroga Town Hall about its proposal for the property.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with Caroga Arts Collective Executive and Artistic Director Kyle Price about tonight’s meeting.