Canada Now World's Largest Legal Marijuana Marketplace

  • Picture of marijuana plant
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

With Canada now the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace border officials are emphasizing that crossing the U.S. border with pot is illegal.

On Wednesday Canada legalized recreational marijuana.  Canada will also pardon all those with convictions for possessing up to 30 grams of marijuana, the newly legal threshold.

But pot is federally illegal in the U.S. and Customs and Border Protection Buffalo Field Operations Director Rose Brophy cautions travelers not to bring it across the border.  “Whether it’s legal in Canada or any other state it’s still not allowed to transit the United States border.”

Nine U.S. states have legalized recreational use of pot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  Contents © copyright 2018. All rights reserved.
 

