Border Patrol Seizes 178 Pounds Of Pot During 5-Day Checkpoint

By 2 minutes ago
  • WikiMedia Commons

Federal authorities say Border Patrol agents have seized nearly 180 pounds (81 kilograms) of marijuana at checkpoints recently set up in New York's Adirondack Mountains.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say Tuesday that agents set up two immigration checkpoints last Thursday through Monday in North Hudson and one near Tupper Lake.

The agency says agents made four separate marijuana seizures at the North Hudson checkpoint, totaling 178 pounds (80 kilograms) of pot. Officials say one person fled during an inspection on Interstate 87 and led agents on a vehicle pursuit that ended near Exit 28 in Essex County.

Officials say that vehicle contained about 44 pounds (20 kilograms) of marijuana.

A total of 16 people from seven nations were arrested during the checkpoints for entering the U.S. illegally.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Tags: 
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Immigration Checkpoint
North Hudson
Tupper Lake

Related Content

Man Charged With Spraying Manure On US Border Patrol Car

By Aug 16, 2017

A Vermont man is charged with spraying liquid manure on a marked U.S. Customs and Border Protection car after confronting an agent about immigration enforcement.

Border Officials Advise Some Travelers To Divert From Rouses Point Crossing

By May 27, 2016
Rouses Point border station
Photo taken by Bryan Smith

Officials at one northern New York border crossing are advising commercial travelers and people in oversized vehicles to divert to an alternate crossing.

US Creates App For Border Wait Times

By Dec 29, 2014
WAMC/Pat Bradley

People who cross into the United States by land a have new tool to help them learn where the shortest lines are at some border crossings.

Former Customs And Border Commissioner Speaking At UAlbany

By Apr 26, 2018
Alan Bersin, former Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Jim Levulis / WAMC

A wall along the southern border to be paid for by Mexico was one of President Donald Trump’s signature campaign promises —  and seeing it through continues to be a goal of the Republican’s administration. Alan Bersin served as Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection from 2010 to 2011 under President Obama. Bersin is now a fellow at Harvard University and chair of the consultant organization BorderWorks Group. He is scheduled to discuss trade, migration and border security at the University at Albany tonight at 7. 