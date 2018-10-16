Border Officials Warn Pot Is Illegal In U.S. As Canada Legalizes Weed

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reiterating that marijuana remains illegal under U.S. federal law as Canada makes it legal.

On Wednesday, Canada becomes the second and largest country to legalize recreational marijuana.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection held a conference call with Canadian media to emphasize that marijuana remains illegal under U.S. federal law and that those who are caught at the border with pot are subject to arrest and prosecution. Admittance of past marijuana use or refusing to answer could make a Canadian inadmissible to the U.S.

Each province have set regulations within a framework set out by the federal government. Alberta and Quebec have set the minimum age for purchase at 18, while others have made the legal age 19.

