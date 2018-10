This week's Book Picks from Lily Bartels at The Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, NY.

List:

“In Pieces” by Sally Field

“How To Be a Good Creature” by Sy Montgomery

“1,000 Books to Read Before You Die” by James Mustich

“I Am Human: A Book of Empathy” by Susan Verde

“An Elderly Woman is Up To No Good" by Helene Tursten

“These Truths” by Jill Lepore