Author Ben Fountain's, "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was a finalist for the National Book Award. The book was then adapted for the screen by three-time Oscar winner, Ang Lee.

The latest book from Ben Fountain is titled, "Beautiful Country Burn Again: Democracy, Rebellion, and Revolution". Fountain writes, "twice before in history the United States has been faced with a crisis so severe it was forced to reinvent itself to survive. First slavery, second the Great Depression and now where we are politically."

"Beautiful Country Burn Again" is a sequence of essays that excavate the past while laying bare the political upheavel of 2016.Fountain argues that the United States may be facing a third such crisis one that will require a burning of the old order as America attempts to remake itself. Joining us today is Ben Fountain.