Barrington Stage Presents "The Glass Menagerie"

Barrington Stage Company’s production of Tennessee Williams’ "The Glass Menagerie" is now in previews and officially opens October 7 with performances through October 21 on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Directed by Julianne Boyd, "The Glass Menagerie" stars Caitlin O’Connell as Amanda and BSC Associate Artist Mark Dold as Tom.

Tennessee Williams’ autobiographical memory play centers on frustrated writer Tom, his mother Amanda, who is fighting for her children's future while lost in memories of her Southern belle past, and his painfully shy sister Laura. Reality and illusion collide when a rare visit from a gentleman caller upsets the balance of the Wingfield family in one of the greatest American plays of the 20th century.

Joining us today is Caitlin O’Connell and Mark Dold.