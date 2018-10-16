Arrest Made After Fatal Pittsfield Stabbing

An investigation is underway in Pittsfield, Massachusetts after a fatal stabbing.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says William Catalano was found lying on the sidewalk at 219 Robbins Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Monday. After being taken to Berkshire Medical Center, the 34-year-old died from “multiple injuries including stab wounds” just after 7 p.m. Witnesses said multiple people were involved in a fight outside the home. DA Paul Caccaviello says those involved fled after neighbors yelled that they were calling 911.

“There is one person under arrest in connection with last night’s fatality," the DA told WAMC. "That person, a Shane Smith, will be arraigned for providing misleading information to the police.”

The DA’s office says it appears Catalano knew his alleged assailants. Pittsfield Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with information to call 413-448-9705.

