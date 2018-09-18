Army Corps Extends Comment Period On Storm Risk Plans, Again

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has extended the comment period a second time for plans to manage storm risk in New York and New Jersey. Still, some local officials say it’s not enough.

The comment period on six conceptual plans for storm risk management now ends November 5. The idea is to pare down the number of possible plans that range from storm surge barriers to natural solutions. The area being studied includes the Hudson River up to Troy. The Army Corps held five public scoping sessions on the topic over the summer, two in New York City, two in New Jersey, and one in Poughkeepsie. Republican New York state Senator Terrence Murphy is now renewing his call for the Army Corps to hold a session in Sleepy Hollow, in Westchester County, especially after a session has been scheduled for Brooklyn September 20. Some Hudson Valley environmentalists are criticizing the Army Corps’ process.