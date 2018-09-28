Army Corps Adds Scoping Sessions In Westchester On Plans To Manage Storm Risk

By Allison Dunne 36 minutes ago
  • WAMC, Allison Dunne

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has added two public sessions in Westchester County. This comes after local lawmakers and environmental groups pressed for having such sessions in the county for a plan to manage storm risk.

The Army Corps held five public scoping sessions on its potential coastal storm risk management measures over the summer —in New York City, New Jersey, and Poughkeepsie. The Corps recently extended the comment period on six conceptual plans to November 5. Now, and after state lawmakers and others pressed for more sessions in the Hudson Valley, the Corps has scheduled two sessions at the Westchester County Center, October 3, from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The New York and New Jersey Harbor and Tributaries Study looks at possible plans that range from storm surge barriers to shoreline solutions. The area being studied includes the Hudson River up to Troy.

Tags: 
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
storm risk management

Related Content

Lawmakers Urge Army Corps To Give More Info, Time On Storm Risk Plans

By Allison Dunne Sep 25, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently extended the comment period a second time for plans to manage storm risk in New York and New Jersey. Still, some local officials say it’s not enough. And one state senator is renewing his call for the Army Corps to hold a public session in Westchester County.

Army Corps Extends Comment Period On Storm Risk Plans, Again

By Allison Dunne Sep 18, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has extended the comment period a second time for plans to manage storm risk in New York and New Jersey. Still, some local officials say it’s not enough.

Army Corps Extends Comment Period On Storm Risk Management

By Allison Dunne Aug 21, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has extended an original 45-day public comment period on plans to manage storm risk in New York and New Jersey for an additional 30 days. WAMC’s Allison Dunne explains.

Army Corps Meeting On Managing Storm Risk Raises Concerns

By Allison Dunne Jul 12, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers delivered a presentation in Poughkeepsie Wednesday to a packed room at a community center. Army Corps officials spoke about six conceptual plans to manage storm risk for an area that includes the Hudson River. Environmental groups are concerned.

HV Lawmakers Ask Army Corps For More Public Input Time On Storm Risk Plans

By Allison Dunne Jul 10, 2018
Courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

State lawmakers from the Hudson Valley are calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to hold additional public meetings and extend the comment period for a storm management proposal.