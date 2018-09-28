Army Corps Adds Scoping Sessions In Westchester On Plans To Manage Storm Risk

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has added two public sessions in Westchester County. This comes after local lawmakers and environmental groups pressed for having such sessions in the county for a plan to manage storm risk.

The Army Corps held five public scoping sessions on its potential coastal storm risk management measures over the summer —in New York City, New Jersey, and Poughkeepsie. The Corps recently extended the comment period on six conceptual plans to November 5. Now, and after state lawmakers and others pressed for more sessions in the Hudson Valley, the Corps has scheduled two sessions at the Westchester County Center, October 3, from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The New York and New Jersey Harbor and Tributaries Study looks at possible plans that range from storm surge barriers to shoreline solutions. The area being studied includes the Hudson River up to Troy.