Any Questions #373 "-OR R-"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel play some "either/orr" this week.

Last week's challenge

Start with the term HITTING COACH. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a two-term (7,5) that might describe what a team celebrating winning the NLCS will have. What are the words?

Answer: CHAOTIC NIGHT.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: -OR R-

On-air questions: On October 19, 1966, NHL hall-of-famer Bobby Orr played his first regular-season game with the Boston Bruins. Playing against the Detroit Red Wings, Orr scored one assist. His first NHL goal would come six days later in a game against the Montreal Canadiens. Orr would play in the NHL until 1978, when he scored his final goal against the Red Wings. He became the youngest player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame at age 31. To honor Bobby Orr's accomplishments, each answer this week will be two words where the first word ends in OR and the second word starts with R.

1. What pseudonym was used by Benjamin Franklin on a yearly publication from 1732 to 1758 that featured a calendar, the weather, poems and stories, and many of Franklin's famous aphorisms?

2. In the second verse of his 1967 hit song "Brown Eyed Girl", Van Morrison laments "Whatever happened / To Tuesday and so slow / Going down to the old mine with a" what?

3. What 2017 film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Chris Hemsworth as the title character who must escape in time to save the realm of Asgard from his older sister Hela (played by Cate Blanchett) before its destruction brings on a series of catastrophic events?

4. Who was born in New York City in 1884, preferred to be called by her middle name from a young age, wrote a syndicated newspaper column titled My Day beginning in 1936, and served as the U.S. delegate to the United Nations General Assembly from 1945 to 1952?

5. Lord Grantham's three dogs on Downton Abbey, Brian Griffin on Family Guy, and Mr. Peanutbutter on BoJack Horseman are all what breed of dog?

Extra credit

1. What event, whose name is often used generically but is actually trademarked, describes an untimed 5-kilometer race during which participants are showered with powders of different hues at regular intervals?

2. A government agency with the acronym NLRB and established by a 1935 law has its origins in earlier groups that focused on issues including collective bargaining. What do the L and R stand for?

This week's challenge

Start with the word TRANSISTOR. Change one letter to an H and you can rearrange the result to spell the two-word name of a hockey team. What is the team?



ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Poor Richard

2. Transistor radio

3. Thor: Ragnarok

4. Eleanor Roosevelt

5. Labrador retriever

Extra credit

1. Color run

2. Labor Relations