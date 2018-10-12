Any Questions #372: N-L-C-S

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel switch spots for a baseball-themed show, kind of.

Last week's challenge

Start with the word CATEGORIES. Rearrange the letters to spell two words (three letters and seven letters) that each name something you might wear to a formal event. What are the words?

Answer: TIE and CORSAGE.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: N-L-C-S

On-air questions: The National League Championship Series between the L.A. Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers kicks off tonight. Baseball fans will remember the Brewers were a longtime American League team, and they have never reached the World Series since joining the National League in 1998. In honor of the NLCS, we’ll bring back a format from our Dr. No show a few weeks ago. I’ll give you a category, and you name one answer for each letter in N-L-C-S that fits the category.

1. NBA team nicknames

2. Candy brands

3. African countries

4. U.S. capitals

5. American magazines

Extra credit

1. AFI top 100 films 10th anniversary edition

2. Video game consoles

This week's challenge

Start with the term HITTING COACH. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a two-term (7,5) that might describe what a team celebrating winning the NLCS will have. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Nets, Nuggets / Lakers / Cavaliers, Celtics, Clippers / Suns, Spurs

2. Now and Later, Nerds / Lifesavers, Laffy Taffy / Charleston Chew, Crunch Bar, Cadbury Crème Egg / Snickers, Spree, SweeTarts

3. Namibia, Niger, Nigeria / Lesotho, Liberia, Libya / Cape Verde, Cameroon, CAR, Chad, Congo / Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan

4. Nashville / Lincoln, Little Rock, Lansing /Carson City, Columbus, Charlestown, Cheyenne, Concord / Sacramento, Springfield, Salt Lake City, Salem, Santa Fe

5. National Geographic, National Enquirer, The Nation/Life, Lindy’s Sports, /Cigar Aficionado, Cosmopolitan, Collier’s/Sports Illustrated, Scientific American, Spin, Star

Extra credit

1. Nashville, Network, North by Northwest / Lawrence of Arabia, The Last Picture Show, The Lord of the Rings / Caberet, Casablanca, Chinatown, Citizen Kane, City Lights / Schindler’s List, Singin’ In The Rain, Sunset Boulevard, Snow White, The Sound of Music, Sullivan’s Travels, Saving Private Ryan, The Shawshank Redemption, The Silence of the Lambs, Spartacus, Sunrise, The Sixth Sense, Sophie’s Choice, Star Wars, Shane

2. Nintendo (and its variants), Neo-Geo, / Lynx, Light Games, / Commodore, Coleco Telstar / Sega (and its variants)