Any Questions #371: Keys

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel say "yes" to a show about Dr. No.

Last week's challenge

Start with the name STEVIE WONDER. Rearrange the letters to spell a five-letter word for a thing you use to cook with and a two-word phrase for a liquid you might cook with. What are they?

Answer: They are a STOVE and RED WINE.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: "DR. NO" PLAYS CATEGORIES

On-air questions: On October 5, 1962, Dr. No, the first film in the James Bond series, was released. Based on the 1958 Ian Fleming novel, the film sees Bond travel to Jamaica to thwart Dr. No's plans to disrupt a space launch. While Dr. No was the first Bond film produced, it was not the first James Bond novel: it was preceded by five other novels, all of which were eventually adapted for the screen. To commemorate the release of Dr. No, we're going to play a game of Categories. I'll give you a category, and you come up with things in that category that start with the letters D, R, N, and O.

1. Major League Baseball team nicknames

2. Words in The Star-Spangled Banner

3. U.S. state capitals

4. Last names of Best Actor winners since 1990

5. Branches of medicine that end in -ology

Extra credit

1. Polygons with ten or less sides

2. Counties in New York State that touch the Hudson River

This week's challenge

Start with the word CATEGORIES. Rearrange the letters to spell two words (three letters and seven letters) that each name something you might wear to a formal event. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Diamondbacks, Dodgers / Rangers, Rays, Red Sox, Reds, Rockies, Royals / Nationals / Orioles

2. Dawn's, does / Ramparts, red, rockets' / Night / O'er, our

3. Denver, Des Moines, Dover / Raleigh, Richmond / Nashville / Oklahoma City, Olympia

4. Day-Lewis, DiCaprio, Dujardin / Redmayne, Rush / Nicholson / Oldman

5. Dermatology / Radiology, rheumatology / Neurology / Oncology, ophthalmology, otorhinolaryngology

Extra credit

1. Decagon / Rectangle, Rhombus / Nonagon / Octagon

2. Dutchess / Rensselaer, Rockland / New York / Orange