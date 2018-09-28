Any Questions #370: Keys

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel are back to unlock a show about keys.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase SUPREME COURT. Rearrange the letters to spell a two-word phrase (eight letters, four letters) for a person who has probably used a keyboard before. What is the phrase?

Answer: The phrase is COMPUTER USER.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: KEYS

On-air questions: On September 28, 1976, Stevie Wonder released Songs in the Key of Life. The double album was Wonder's eighteenth album, and included a bonus four-song EP along with the seventeen songs on the album proper. It debuted on the October 8, 1976 Billboard charts at number one, marking only the third time that had happened in chart history. (The first two albums to do it were both by Elton John.) It has sold over 10 million copies and was ranked 37th on Rolling Stone's 2003 list of the 500 greatest albums in history. To commemorate Songs in the Key of Life, this week our questions are about keys.

1. Originally published in 1951, The Clue of the Black Keys is the 28th book in the original series of mystery stories featuring what teenage girl detective?

2. Patented around 1910 by William Allen of the Allen Manufacturing Company in Hartford, Connecticut, the tool known as an Allen wrench (a trademarked name owned by the company) is more generically know by what name, a reference to the six-sided sockets it fits into on the heads of certain screws and bolts?

3. By what two-word term do we refer to the supervisor of the lighting and rigging crews on a film set, frequently meeting with the director of photography before filming begins to determine the specifications for the lights and some of the camera equipment that will be used on the set?

4. Actor Keegan-Michael Key and his frequent partner in comedy Jordan Peele have appeared together in many places since their eponymous sketch show ended, including a "Weird Al" video, the 2016 film Keanu, and in what FX drama series, inspired by and named after a 1996 Coen Brothers film?

5. In July of 2006, the Florida House of Representatives (via HB 453) and the Florida Senate (via SB 676) both selected what pie to be the official pie of the state of Florida?

Extra credit

1. Songs in A Minor, As I Am, and Girl on Fire are three of the albums released by what singer, actress, and judge on the competition series The Voice?

2. In basketball, the area in front of the net known as the key (officially called the free throw lane by the NBA) is often colloquially referred to by what five-letter word, which perhaps references the fact that it is usually colored to distinguish it from the rest of the wooden court surface?

This week's challenge

Start with the name STEVIE WONDER. Rearrange the letters to spell a five-letter word for a thing you use to cook with and a two-word phrase for a liquid you might cook with. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Nancy Drew

2. Hex key

3. Key grip

4. Fargo

5. Key lime pie

Extra credit

1. Alicia Keys

2. Paint