Any Questions #369: O'Trivia

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel are back for a show about people with last names starting with "O."

Last week's challenge

Start with the word KODACHROME. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two words (6,4) closely associated with computers in the 1990s. What are they?

Answer: HACKER, DOOM.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: O'TRIVIA

On-air questions: On September 21, 1981, Justice Sandra Day O'Connor was unanimously confirmed by a vote of 99-0 by the U.S. Senate and became the first female Supreme Court justice. (Senator Max Baucus missed the vote, and sent O'Connor a copy of A River Runs Through It as an apology.) O'Connor's hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier in the month was the first televised confirmation hearing for a Supreme Court Justice. To commemorate Sandra Day O'Connor's confirmation, this week our questions are about people whose last names begin with O-apostrophe.

1. Whose resume includes president of the Harvard Lampoon, writer for The Simpsons, and the host of Late Night and The Tonight Show?

2. Cow's Skull: Red, White and Blue; Ram's Head with Hollyhock; and Blue Morning Glories, New Mexico are titles of three of the hundreds of works of art by what American artist, often called "the mother of American modernism"?

3. In April of 2016, actor Rory O'Malley took over from Jonathan Groff the role of what monarch in the Broadway musical Hamilton, a part he went on to play in the touring production of the musical?

4. Actress Catherine O'Hara has appeared in dozens of television series and movies during her career, but rose to fame in her native Canada through her work in both acting on and writing for a 1970s and 80s sketch show known most commonly by what four initials?

5. With respect to their last names, which of these people is different than the others: the Speaker of the House from 1977 to 1987, the center who won three consecutive NBA championships with the L.A. Lakers from 2000 to 2002, the actor who played Al Bundy on Married With Children, and the playwright who wrote Long Day's Journey Into Night?

Extra credit

1. Before launching a run for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, Martin O'Malley served from 2007 to 2015 as the 61st governor of what state?

2. Give War a Chance and Holidays in Heck are two books by what political satirist, journalist, and frequent Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me! panelist?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase SUPREME COURT. Rearrange the letters to spell a two-word phrase (eight letters, four letters) for a person who has probably used a keyboard before. What is the phrase?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Conan O'Brien

2. Georgia O'Keeffe

3. King George III

4. SCTV

5. The center who won three consecutive NBA championships with the L.A. Lakers from 2000 to 2002

Extra credit

1. Maryland

2. P. J. O'Rourke