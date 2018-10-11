Albany Symphony's Season Opener And Gala

The Albany Symphony starts a new season this Saturday, led by G award-winning conductor, David Alan Miller. The season begins at the Palace Theatre with a concert & gala program featuring the orchestral premiere of “Re(new)al” by composer, Viet Cuong. Re(new)al is the first of eleven world premieres to be performed this season.

The performance also features the Albany Symphony debut of violinist Stefan Jackiw, performing Brahms’ magnificent Violin Concerto, and closes with operatic selections from Verdi’s “Forza Del Destino,” Bizet’s “Carmen,” and Wagner’s iconic “Ride of the Valkyries.”

The ASO’s opening night gala and concert takes place at The Palace Theatre in Albany, New York on Saturday at 7pm. Joining us today is Maestro David Alan Miller, composer Viet Cuong, and Chairman of the ASO Gala Committee Michael Barnas.