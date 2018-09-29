Albany Police: Three Shot At Central Avenue Nightclub

The Albany Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that occurred at a Central Avenue nightclub.

Police say they were called to Club Pheonix at 348 Central Avenue around 12:35 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered two shooting victims: a 42-year-old male with wounds to the torso and a 21-year-old female with a wound to her leg. Both victims were treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital. The male victim’s condition is unknown at this time. The female was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after police arrived, a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived at the emergency room at Albany Med. Police say authorities determined the man to have also been at Club Pheonix.

Those with information are asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.