Albany To Host Video Game Tournament

The largest Northeast collegiate E-sports event is coming to Albany.

The Capital Region will be a destination point for gamers this spring when Hudson Valley Gamer Con 2019, an ECAC-MAAC sponsored video game tournament, comes to the Albany Capital Center in March. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan:

"This is about creating that environment that will spur the growth that we've heard about that we know we've had here in our community."

Teams from area schools will compete in the March 30th and 31st event, which will also feature fan activities and vendors.