Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Actor Sean Penn To Speak At UAlbany Friday Amid National Backlash Over #MeToo Comments

By 1 hour ago

Actor Sean Penn will speak at UAlbany’s Writers Institute Friday amid national backlash over comments he made about the MeToo movement.

Sean Penn is a two-time Best Actor Oscar winner, first for "Mystic River" and the second for his portrayal of UAlbany alum Harvey Milk in "Milk." Penn will be onstage Friday night at Page Hall on UAlbany's downtown campus to talk about his debut novel, "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff," described as the tale of an “odd job man” who kills off the weak and the sick as part of a secret contract with the government.

Paul Grondahl, director of the New York State Writers Institute, says the 58-year old actor's portrayal of Milk, an early gay rights activist in San Francisco, was one component that led to extending Penn an invitation. "Harvey Milk is an iconic figure in the gay rights movement. We're very proud that he's a University at Albany alumnus, and we have showed screenings of ‘Milk’ on campus for students, and we did one public screening down at Page Hall, so that's clearly one of the reasons why we invited him, but also because he's written a really interesting and challenging novel, and he's one of the great actors of his generation or any generation, and now that he's chosen to move into the literary arts kind of interests us."

Penn has appeared in more than 50 films and is also a director and humanitarian. But he has reportedly had darker days, too.  The tabloids portrayed him as violent, especially toward his ex-wife Madonna during their marriage in the 1980s.

In 2006, Penn received the Christopher Reeve First Amendment Award from the Creative Coalition for his commitment to free speech. Penn recently exercised that right on national television, telling an interviewer he feels much of the spirit of the #MeToo movement is to "divide men and women."

He's since been ardently criticized on social media. UAlbany freshman Liv Vecchio called Penn (and UAlbany) out on Twitter.   "I feel like bringing these ideas and a culture of domestic violence and silencing victims as Sean Penn is trying to do, I feel like that's not a good thing for our school community, especially when so many sexual assaults happen on campus, and they go either unreported because the victims are scared or they are completely unnoticed because the school does nothing about it. I feel like it's just ridiculous."

Grondahl acknowledges grumbling from some students but feels that in the interest of free speech there is value to hearing out a controversial figure like Penn. "I won't defend Sean Penn on anything he's done, whether it's with dictators or what he said most recently about the #MeToo movement. He doesn't need me to defend him. He's a fiercely independnet iconoclastic figure in his own right and he can stand on his own. As for the students, we are a university.  The whole point we're here is to display a wide and diverse range of opinions and experiences. Our student population is the most diverse it's ever been in almost the 175-year history of this university. We relish the opportunity to share in a civil, sometimes contentious dialog, but also to give everyone a chance to speak."

There's been some talk among students about boycotting Penn's appearance. Again, Vecchio:   "I know that he's coming to promote his book but I feel like the comments that he made will come into play especially because they were made so recently. But I feel like if Albany wants to shut down the culture of sexual assault in college they wouldn't allow him to come and speak."

Grondahl says Penn is just one of many speakers who will bring diversity, variety and energy to the Writers Institute fall schedule.  The Friday 7:30 p.m. event is free and open to the public.

Tags: 
New York State Writers Institute
UAlbany
Sean Penn
Madonna
#metoo

Related Content

"Leadership: In Turbulent Times" By Doris Kearns Goodwin

By Sep 18, 2018
Book cover - Leadership

Author, historian and Pulitzer Prize-winner Doris Kearns Goodwin has a new book out today and will be in our region later this month for a pair of events to discuss her latest work, "Leadership: In Turbulent Times."

The book chronicles the journeys of four of our nation’s presidents: Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson. Through those histories, Goodwin explores questions of natural leadership ability versus developed ability; the relationship between ambition and adversity on leader ship growth; and how leaders both perceive themselves and are perceived by others.

Goodwin will be at the FDR Presidential Library in Hyde Park this Saturday at 3 p.m. On September 29 she will be speaking at the Albany Book Festival at the University of Albany and later in the day she will be at the Maple Street School for a Northshire Bookstore event in Manchester Center Vermont at 6 p.m.

Schneiderman Announces Resignation Amid Assault Allegations

By & May 7, 2018
NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Updated 9:05 a.m. May 8, 2018

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will resign after The New Yorker published a piece outlining graphic assault allegations from four women against the second-term Democrat. New York U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie were among the prominent Democrats calling for Schneiderman to resign in the hours after The New Yorker published its story. 

WNYC Presents "Beyond #MeToo" - Airing On WAMC Next Week

By Jan 16, 2018
Artwork for WNYC's Beyond #MeToo

Sexual harassment and gender discrimination have been met with a grassroots response in the #MeToo moment. In this climate, WNYC is presenting "Beyond #MeToo," four one-hour conversations focused on what we need to do as a society to remedy widespread sexual harassment.

The four-part broadcast will cover the workplace, corrective responses, how we are raising and educating our children in this environment and how men can play a role in the solution.

The guests and their perspectives will be extremely broad and diverse. Listeners can expect to hear from teens and parents, politicians and artists, corporate leaders and blue-collar workers.

The series will air from January 23-26 at 11AM during the Roundtable next week. Jami Floyd is the Host Of "All Things Considered” for WNYC Radio and will be hosting the first night of four national roundtables called “Beyond #MeToo.” She joins us with a preview. 

The series will air from January 23-26 at 11AM during The Roundtable next week. 